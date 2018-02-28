Akcea Therapeutics, Inc.: Akcea Therapeutics Recognizes Rare Disease Day by Spotlighting Several Historic "Firsts" for People Living with Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders, today announced the company's support for Rare Disease Day 2018, including many first-time efforts to connect and support the global community for individuals and families affected by familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).

"As with many individuals who are diagnosed with a rare disease, people living with FCS and their caregivers often express feelings of isolation. Most have never met another person with FCS," said Paula Soteropoulos, president and chief executive officer of Akcea. "We are proud to support efforts to help more people living with FCS build the connections they need for information, support and advocacy. There has been a lot of progress over the past several years, but there is still much more work ahead. With a stronger and more connected FCS community, we can raise more awareness of the burden of this disease, help patients receive a diagnosis faster, and work to improve the lives of more patients in need around the world."

Established in 2008 by EURORDIS, Rare Disease Day takes place on the last day of February each year, with the goal to raise awareness about rare diseases and their impact on patients and their caregivers.

Among the "firsts" for the FCS community in 2017 or planned for 2018:

Akcea will sponsor the FCS Global Connection Summit, a first-ever global advocacy meeting taking place in March 2018 in The Netherlands. The program will support efforts to connect, share learnings and build a stronger FCS advocacy community.



"Connection and Hope," a new video sponsored by Akcea featuring an FCS patient named Aaron and his community of caregivers, will be distributed to global audiences. Aaron's story helps to demonstrate the value of connecting with others with similar journeys when diagnosed with a rare disease. To view this video, click here (https://fcsfocus.com/videos/).



Akcea sponsored a meeting in Canada for the FCS community that included a demonstration of customized meal preparation in collaboration with The Culinary Institute.



A new outline of nutritional resources specifically designed for people living with FCS, developed by dieticians and other experts and supported by Akcea, is now available at on FCSFocus.com (https://fcsfocus.com/nutrition/eating-with-fcs/).



A series of webinars led by registered dieticians, nutritionists and psychologists with information about healthy eating for people living with FCS was launched.



Results of the first study of the impact of FCS on patient quality of life - known as the IN-FOCUS Study - were presented at the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD) Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT FCS

FCS is a severe, rare disorder characterized by extremely high levels of triglycerides, daily symptoms such as abdominal pain, and the risk of recurrent, potentially fatal, acute pancreatitis. People with FCS are unable to effectively metabolize large, triglyceride-rich lipid particles called chylomicrons due to a deficiency in lipoprotein lipase, an enzyme that helps to break down triglycerides. There is no effective therapy available. Additional information on FCS is available at www.fcsfocus.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3XAJU1Aygyjp2KGJ2CTFQ6tJxOGKbIjF4qRYDPNBDC0H5NksGQMnQexYJUjPXLuLRHCJ3DQm8KPBPq-09OQC0A==), through the FCS Foundation at http://www.livingwithfcs.org (http://www.livingwithfcs.org/) and the LPLD Alliance at www.lpldalliance.org (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_2VdO9OStKjlFH7oXLOxGT9FT4oEazZyQTV00wZW4ZdSsJPfiHqfqWNWh4NnDk7Y0EYzD2U4MD81GJzewCi0-m1n01ohuuN-2Laa_gyEUSo=). For a full list of organizations supporting the FCS community worldwide, please click here (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=7c15ysOkK2U6r8Wg_mPPU2PU1v1lQsKQ_J3q3PsnW933uKfUmGOoSCU2K8adPl9dy7wLOEX0nwTQLYc44zLTQ2aCcTjm6-HLbcJaxGGEF6U=).

ABOUT AKCEA THERAPEUTICS

Akcea Therapeutics, an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. Akcea is advancing a mature pipeline of four novel drugs, including volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-L Rx , AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L Rx and AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx , all with the potential to treat multiple diseases. All four drugs were discovered by and are being co-developed with Ionis, a leader in antisense therapeutics, and are based on Ionis' proprietary antisense technology. The most advanced drug in its pipeline, volanesorsen, is under regulatory review in the U.S., EU and Canada for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome, or FCS, and is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy, or FPL. Akcea is building the infrastructure to commercialize its drugs globally with a focus on lipid specialists as the primary call point. Akcea is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Additional information about Akcea is available at www.akceatx.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Ru8G2ZXXHXY60KCBqdq6ZS7hnLnlg2fvj3k8_e7JycQ3kiyIvHGD6AOPQF0xoMOso-Uf6DOzcUfwt8Vn9G38vg==).

