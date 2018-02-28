Net Insight AB: Net Insight launches next generation Nimbra media transport platform

Enabling the future of media networking with flexible, all-IP, terabit capacity

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces the launch of its next generation media transport platform, Nimbra 1060, enabling terabit network speeds for an all-IP media future.

Nimbra 1060 is unique in that it brings IP-based media services across national and global media networks easily, without the complex traffic engineering typically associated with high-quality media transport.

"The Nimbra 1060 platform is a game changer for the media transport industry," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "This is one of the biggest launches ever for Net Insight, and a strong proof point that we are committed to our customers success with their media networking business in a more flexible and demanding all-IP future."

The exponential increase in demand for higher quality video content such as Ultra HD/4K, HDR (High Dynamic Range), HFR (High Frame Rate), VR and 360 together with changing production workflows and the shift to IP technologies, such as the new SMPTE 2110 standard, means future media networks need to do more. To meet these new demands, they need to provide broadcasters with more capacity, be more flexible and support new technologies, all with guaranteed service quality. Nimbra 1060 is designed specifically to meet these new requirements. In addition to providing the industry's highest capacity density, it is built around one common hardware architecture to enable flexible deployment of media functions anywhere in the network and a datacenter building practice to support new cloud-oriented sites and locations.

On top of this the Nimbra 1060 retains all the characteristics from existing Nimbra MSRs in an all-IP world. Service providers and network operators get a carrier grade platform, with assured service quality and service agility guaranteed at any level of network utilization. With this combination of assurance and agility at any utilization they can always use all available network capacity without ever sacrificing quality.

Nimbra 1060 provides a unique combination of terabit capacity networking for IP-based media services such as SMPTE 2110, guaranteed service quality for the most demanding live media events and agility for customer-provisioned and automated real-time service provisioning. And it does so while being very easy to manage and operate.

The Nimbra 1060 is available for commercial deployments during the second quarter 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight (https://twitter.com/NetInsight)

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/ (http://www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/)

Net Insight launches next generation Nimbra media transport platform (http://hugin.info/130084/R/2172218/837250.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Net Insight AB via Globenewswire

