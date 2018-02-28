Michael Cottle Joins Management Team to Drive Customer Growth

BestMile, the leading mobility services platform that enables mobility providers to manage, operate and optimize autonomous vehicle fleets, today announced the appointment of Michael Cottle as Vice President of Sales and Customer Success to lead the company's worldwide mobility service provider strategy.

Cottle brings more than 25 years of experience leading software and SaaS organizations to his role at BestMile. He has a proven track record of building highly successful sales teams and delivering results from startups to public companies. Most recently, he served as vice president of sales and customer success at Ridecell where he was responsible for building out the company's worldwide customer base. Prior to Ridecell, Cottle was vice president of worldwide sales at location-based services platform company deCarta Inc. for nearly 10 years, culminating a successful acquisition by Uber.

"To attract an executive with a respected industry pedigree like Mike speaks volumes about the path we are paving to bring innovation to the rapidly evolving global mobility service provider market," said Raphael Gindrat, CEO of BestMile. "With his deep industry understanding and experience, Mike will be instrumental as we expand our customer base worldwide."

Cottle will be responsible for growing new customer and account teams in the U.S. and Europe and begin supporting operations in Asia. He will focus on BestMile customer markets including Transportation Network Companies (TNCs), public transit agencies, transportation operators, private communities and campuses.

"BestMile offers service providers a unique value proposition of mobility service management for autonomous fleets and conventional driven services. The modular platform provides resource and fleet management to business service operations and optimization, business back office to data intelligence everything the mobility service provider needs as they are rolling out autonomous and mixed fleet services," said Cottle. "I am honored to join such a high-caliber team as we grow our sales and account staff worldwide."

About BestMile

BestMile empowers mobility providers to deploy, manage and optimize autonomous and conventional driven vehicle fleets. BestMile's cloud platform enables the intelligent operation and optimization of autonomous mobility services, managing fixed-route and on-demand services, regardless of the vehicle brand or type. BestMile's on-demand autonomous mobility services platform is being used daily in city centers on both pedestrian areas and open roads. Incorporated in 2014, BestMile has global offices in San Francisco (USA) and Lausanne (Switzerland). For more information, visit www.bestmile.com.

