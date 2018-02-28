

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish economy expanded in the three months ended December, after contracting in the previous two quarters, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and price-adjusted 1.0 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a 0.8 percent decline in the third quarter, which was revised from a 0.5 percent fall reported earlier.



During the second quarter of 2017, the rate of contraction was 1.2 percent.



On the expenditure side, private consumption grew 1.3 percent over the quarter and gross fixed capital formation climbed by 1.0 percent.



Both exports and imports rose by 1.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, the economic growth for the fourth quarter was 1.2 percent. Compared to last year, GDP expanded 2.1 percent in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX