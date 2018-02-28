Active-Investors: Wired News - Hecla Mining Selects Excellon Resources for Processing Sulphide Ore from San Sebastian Mine

Stock Monitor: Great Panther Silver Post Earnings Reporting

The agreement will not only allow Hecla to increase its metal production from the San Sebastian mine but also extend the mine's life. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed by any of the companies.

Comments from Management

Commenting on the TMA, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla's President and CEO, said:

"This is a significant step towards extending the life of the San Sebastian mine and is in keeping with our strategy of maximizing the cash flow and minimizing capital investment by using third-party facilities."

Brendan Cahill, President, and CEO of Excellon, added:

"This arrangement provides opportunities for additional operating cash flow to the Company and lower milling cost per tonne and all-in sustaining cost from Platosa. Our Milling Facility's exceptional scalability has made this opportunity possible, with ample capacity remaining to process increased Platosa production and potential new discoveries at either Platosa or Miguel Auza."

Details of the TMA

As per the terms of the TMA sulphide ore from Hecla's San Sebastian mine would be transported 26 miles for processing at Excellon's Miguel Auza flotation mill facility, in Zacatecas, Mexico. Excellon will provide Hecla with processing 440 tons per day of milling capacity or approximately 12,000 tons per month. The duration of the TMA is 5 years with a provision for an extension for an additional two years.

The agreement is dependent on the Excellon's capability of successfully processing a 4,400-ton bulk sample of sulphide ore from Hecla's polymetallic Hugh Zone in Q3 2018. The deal is subject to completion of due diligence, receipt of regulatory approvals and third-party consents. The TMA is expected to begin in 2019. At the start of the TMA and after completing the bulk sample processing, the Miguel Auza Facility will produce a copper-lead concentrate and a zinc concentrate from San Sebastian ore. Once the TMA is implemented, Excellon plans to upgrade this facility and install a copper flotation circuit to produce copper, lead, and zinc concentrates.

For Excellon, the TMA will allow it to reduce the cost of milling per ton, increase its cash flows and reduce the all-in sustaining cost (AISC) payable per ounce on production at its Platosa Mine. Even after setting aside processing capacity for Hecla, Excellon will have enough processing capacity to process any increased output from its Platosa Mine or from potential new discoveries at either Platosa or Miguel Auza.

At present Excellon's Miguel Auza facility has a milling capacity of 800 tons per day, crushing capacity of over 1,000 tons per day. Excellon does not require the milling capacity or crushing capacity for the ore from its Platosa mine as they are crushed on site. Excellon is in discussions with Hecla for reviewing current flotation capacity, however, it is confident that the current processing capacity at the facility would easily accommodate Hecla's processing needs under the TMA as well as the bulk sample. Excellon is also in talks with Hecla for an upgrading of the facility to install the copper flotation circuit.

About Excellon Resources Inc.

Toronto, Canada-based Excellon owns 100% of the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico. The Platosa Mine is Mexico's highest-grade silver mine and began production in 2005. The Company is focused on optimizing the Platosa Mine's cost and production profile, discovering further high-grade silver and carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) mineralization on the Platosa Project and epithermal silver mineralization on the Miguel Auza Property and capitalizing on the opportunity in current market conditions to acquire undervalued projects in the Americas.

About Hecla Mining Co.

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Hecla was founded in 1891 and is a leading low-cost silver producer in US with operating mines in Alaska (Greens Creek), Idaho (Lucky Friday), and Mexico (San Sebastian). The Company is also a growing gold producer with an operating mine in (Casa Berardi) Quebec, Canada. Hecla has several exploration properties and pre-development projects in seven world-class silver and gold mining districts in North America. With an active exploration and development program, the Company has consistently grown its reserve base for future production, with 2017 reserves totaling 172 million ounces of silver and 2 million ounces of gold reserves.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Hecla Mining's stock declined 2.60%, ending the trading session at $3.75.

Volume traded for the day: 2.74 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Hecla Mining's market cap was at $1.50 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.27%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Silver industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors