Active-Investors: Free Research Report as General Motors' Q4 Results Topped Projections

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, General Motors reported total net sales and revenues of $37.72 billion compared to $39.90 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers for the reported quarter outperformed market expectations of $33.3 billion.

The automobile Company reported a GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders of $5.17 billion, or $3.65 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a GAAP net income attributable to stockholders of $1.84 billion, or $1.19 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income stood at $2.38 billion, or $1.65 per diluted share, for the reported quarter, increasing from $2.10 billion, or $1.36 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report a diluted adjusted EPS of $1.34.

For FY17, General Motors' revenues were $145.59 billion, which came in 2.4% lower than $149.18 billion in FY16. The Company reported a GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders of $3.88 billion, or $2.60 loss per diluted share, in FY17 compared to a GAAP net income attributable to stockholders of $9.43 billion, or $6.00 per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, the Company's adjusted net income stood at $9.88 billion, or $6.62 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $9.61 billion, or $6.12 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

During Q4 FY17, General Motors' total operating segment profits stood at $3.59 billion compared to $3.07 billion in the previous year's same period. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at $3.09 billion in Q4 FY17 versus $2.60 billion Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's retail sales totaled 2.59 million vehicles around the globe in Q4 FY17, up from 2.85 million vehicles in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

General Motors' North America segment's revenues fell to $28.75 billion during Q4 FY17 from $31.30 billion in the prior year's comparable quarter. The segment's profit increased to $2.88 billion in Q4 FY17 from $2.68 billion in Q4 FY16.

In the reported period, General Motors' International segment's revenues fell to $5.69 billion from $6.01 billion in Q4 FY16. The segment reported an operating profit of $416 million in Q4 FY17, higher than the $223 million recorded in the year-ago corresponding quarter.

General Motors' Financial segment's revenues surged to $3.25 billion during Q4 FY17 from $2.55 billion in Q4 FY16. The segment's profit stood at $301 million for the reported quarter, which came in above the $163 million recorded in the year-ago same quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the year ended December 31, 2017, General Motors generated $17.33 billion in cash from operations versus $16.61 billion at the end of the previous year. In the reported financial year, the Company's adjusted automotive free cash flow was $4.47 billion versus $6.93 billion in FY16. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $15.51 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $12.57 billion at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had automotive long-term debt and financial long-term debt amounting to $10.99 billion and $56.27 billion, respectively, as on December 31, 2017.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On February 05, 2018, General Motors' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on March 23, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 09, 2018.

During FY17, the Company returned $6.7 billion to its shareholders through share buybacks of $4.5 billion and dividends of $2.2 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, General Motors' stock dropped 3.30%, ending the trading session at $40.17.

Volume traded for the day: 12.65 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 12.84%; and past twelve-month period - up 7.78%

After yesterday's close, General Motors' market cap was at $57.06 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 7.81.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Manufacturers-Major industry.

