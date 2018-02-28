

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $45 million, or $0.08 per share. This was down from $59 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $2.58 billion. This was down from $2.73 billion last year.



Office Depot Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $45 Mln. vs. $59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q4): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.5%



