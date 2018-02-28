Abardeen Brings 4G Connectivity to its First Kid Smartwatch Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Platform

Features Tencent QQ, AliPay, Abardeen Social Applications Suite, AI and Deep Learning Capabilities

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2018, Abardeen, the innovative brand in Smart Wearables and sub-brand of Shenzhen Continental Wireless Co. Ltd., announced its release ofthe V600, a 4G kid smartwatch based on the Snapdragon' Wear 2100 platform.

The V600 connects directly to China's largest social network, Tencent QQ. It alsomakes fast, easy and safe online payments via China's largest mobile wallet app, AliPay. The device integrates Abardeen Social Applications Suite, which includes Ding Talk (a social networking app), Ding Fit (a pedometer to track steps), Ding Community (where kids can share pictures, videos, voice messages and texts with their family and friends), and Ding Games (trivia games).

"Abardeen is a pioneer and leader in kid watches in China," said Liu Qinglong, CEO, Continental Wireless. "As consumers want more functionality, our product design and technology integration have transformed, enabling more features and experiences. Kid smartwatches have evolved from merely a calling and location device to a smart communication and learning device. With the addition of the V600 to our kid watch family, and utilizing the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 flagship platform, we are excited to bring such capabilities as Tencent QQ, AliPay, Abardeen Social Applications suite, AI and Deep Learning to our growing customer base."

Additionally, the V600 has artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning capabilities including analyses of user scenarios and smart optimization of power consumption, enabling standby time of up to 72 hours and active battery life of up to 36 hours.

"The kid watch segment is an exciting opportunityto make the transition from 2G to 4G," said Pankaj Kedia, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are delighted to be working with Abardeen to accelerate this transition in China through the combination of our state-of-the-art wearables platform, Snapdragon Wear 2100, with rich and engaging cloud capabilities such as Tencent QQ, Alipay, social networking and AI/Deep Learning that Abardeen has brought to their devices. Meanwhile, we are on our way to realizing the vision of connecting friends and families as they live, work, learnand play."

The V600 supports a myriad of cellular networks from worldwide operators including FDD-LTE and TD-LTE. The device features an optimized version of the Android 7 operating system with 1.45' AMOLED touchscreen, 550mAh high capacity batteryand 2M pixels front camera. It integrates GPS, Wi-Fiand Bluetooth as well as interactive functions such as voice command.

The V600 will be released to China market on April, 2018.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647567/abardeen.jpg