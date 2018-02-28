

Irish Continental Group plc ('ICG' or the 'Company')



Notice of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2017



ICG will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2017 on 8 March 2018. A copy of the results announcement will be posted on the Company's website www.icg.ie.



Dublin 28 February 2018



