Riverstone Energy saw its net asset value rise to $20.63 per share in its last financial year, with recent US tax reforms and rebounding oil prices helping push the firm ahead. The FTSE-250 resident's NAV rose $0.52, or 2.6%, during the year ended 31 December as success seen at Liberty II, its largest investment, and the Powder River Basin, plus several opportunistic acquisitions in the Bakken drove the uplift in its portfolio. Riverstone made $116m worth of disposals in the year, letting go of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...