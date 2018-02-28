Capital & Counties and its joint-venture partner have exchanged contracts to sell all the apartments and parking spaces at their 9 Lillie Square block in London's Earls Court for £66m. The London-based landlord and property developer said it signed a deal with an unidentified international investor for 49 apartments and 31 parking spaces at the site. Capital & Counties owns half the development with its partner, Hong Kong's KFI, owning the other half. Capital & Counties said the price was in ...

