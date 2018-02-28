AIM-quoted commercial-stage pharmaceutical company Vernalis provided investors with an update on guidance for prescriptions of its Tuzistra XR cough and cold drug on Wednesday, warning that "slower than hoped for progress" led the group to look into alternative strategies for its US business. Vernalis said, while prescriptions of Tuzistra XR had grown steadily over the prior year in the current cough and cold season, up 74% year-on-year for the first 33 weeks of trading, the Board had been ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...