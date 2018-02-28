Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Walt Disney's Q1 Bottom-Line Outshone Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Cinedigm Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Walt Disney reported revenues of $15.35 billion in Q1 FY18, which came in 4% above the $14.78 billion recorded in Q1 FY17. However, the Company's revenue numbers for the reported quarter missed market expectations of $15.45 billion. The Company's services revenues stood at $12.98 billion in Q1 FY18, up from $12.41 billion in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's products revenues were $2.37 billion in Q1 FY18 compared to $2.38 billion in Q1 FY17.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Walt Disney's net income came in at $4.42 billion, or $2.91 per diluted share, compared to $2.48 billion, or $1.55 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. Excluding certain items, the Company reported a diluted EPS of $1.89 in Q1 FY18 compared to $1.55 in the prior year's same period. Furthermore, Wall Street had expected the Company to report EPS of $1.61 in Q1 FY18.

Operational Metrics

In Q1 FY18, Walt Disney's cost of services was $7.33 billion versus $7.02 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's cost of products came in at $1.40 billion in Q1 FY18 versus $1.39 billion in the previous year's comparable quarter. The Company incurred total costs and expenses of $11.56 billion in Q1 FY18, rising from $11.08 billion in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, segment operating income stood at $3.99 billion Q1 FY18 versus $3.96 billion in Q1 FY17.

Segment Results

In Q1 FY18, Walt Disney's Media Networks segment's revenues grew marginally to $6.24 billion from $6.23 billion in Q1 FY17. The segment's operating income decreased 12% to $1.19 billion in Q1 FY18 from $1.36 billion in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The Cable Networks sub-segment's operating income fell 1% to $858 million y-o-y in Q1 FY18; while the Broadcasting sub-segment's operating income declined 25% to $285 million y-o-y in Q1 FY18.

Walt Disney's Parks and Resorts segment's revenues grew 13% to $5.15 billion y-o-y in Q1 FY18 from $4.56 billion in the year ago same quarter. Furthermore, the segment's operating income rose 21% to $1.35 billion y-o-y in Q1 FY18 from $1.11 billion in Q1 FY17, primarily due to increases at domestic parks and resorts, cruise line and vacation club businesses, as well as at Disneyland Paris.

Walt Disney's Studio Entertainment segment's revenues fell to $2.50 billion in Q1 FY18 from $2.52 billion in Q1 FY17. The segment reported an operating income of $829 million in Q1 FY18, which came in 2% below $842 billion in Q1 FY17. The decline in the segment's operating income was primarily due to a lower income from the Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment's revenue share, as well as an increase in theatrical distribution results which was more than offset by decreases in home entertainment and TV/SVOD distribution results.

During Q1 FY18, Walt Disney's Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment's revenues fell 2% to $1.45 billion y-o-y. Furthermore, the segment's operating income also fell 4% to $617 million y-o-y in Q1 FY18, primarily attributable to decreases at merchandise licensing and retail businesses, and partially offset by an increase at games business.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

In Q1 FY18, Walt Disney's cash flow from operations increased to $2.24 billion from $1.44 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's free cash flow also surged to $1.26 billion in Q1 FY18 from $405 million in Q1 FY17. As on December 30, 2017, the Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $4.68 billion compared to $4.02 billion as on September 30, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, The Walt Disney's stock dropped 4.50%, ending the trading session at $104.87.

Volume traded for the day: 14.17 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 9.12 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.17%; and previous six-month period - up 2.40%

After yesterday's close, The Walt Disney's market cap was at $154.73 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.10.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.60%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Entertainment - Diversified industry.

