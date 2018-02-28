Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Snap's Quarterly Revenues Soared 72% and Beat Estimates

Stock Monitor: GoDaddy Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Snap's revenues soared 72% to $285.69 million compared to $165.68 million in Q4 2016, driven by auction traction and seasonality. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $252.9 million.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Snap's revenues more than doubled to $824.95 million compared to $404.48 million in FY16.

For Q4 2017, Snap's adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (LBITDA) was $158.92 million, reflecting an increase of 4% compared to adjusted LBITDA of $152.28 million in Q4 2016.

Snap reported a net loss of $349.98 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $169.95 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers were better than market estimates for a loss of $0.16 per share.

For FY17, Snap recorded a net loss of $3.45 billion, or $2.95 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $514.64 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's net loss included $2.6 billion of stock-based compensation expenses for FY17, primarily due to the recognition of expense related to RSUs with a performance condition satisfied on the effectiveness of the registration statement for Snap's initial public offering (IPO) in March 2017.

Operational Details

During Q4 2017, Snap's Daily Active Users (DAU) increased 8.9 million, or 5% sequentially, to 187 million, representing the highest net adds since Q3 2016. The Company's DAUs increased 28.8 million, or 18% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, Snap's average revenue per user (ARPU) was $1.53, up 46% on a y-o-y basis and 31% sequentially. The Company's cost of revenue per user (CoRPU) was $1.02 in the reported quarter, up 5% y-o-y and down 14% sequentially.

Cash Matters

Snap's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $2.0 billion as of December 31, 2017, primarily consisting of cash on deposit with banks and highly liquid investments in US government and agency securities. The Company noted that cash management reduced Q4 2017 cash burn to $255 million, down 49% sequentially. For Q4 2017, Snap reported a capital expenditure of $21.2 million compared to $20.4 million in Q4 2016 and $25.9 million in Q3 2017.

For FY17, the Company's net cash used in operating activities was $734.67 million, higher compared to $611.25 million in FY16, primarily resulting from a net loss and a stock-based compensation expense of $2.6 billion. Additionally, the increase in net cash used was driven by a $104.4 million increase in accounts receivable related to an increase in advertising revenues.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Snap's stock fell 4.51%, ending the trading session at $16.32.

Volume traded for the day: 29.94 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 27.08 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 20.35%; previous three-month period - up 25.83%; past six-month period - up 10.42%; and year-to-date - up 11.70%

After yesterday's close, Snap's market cap was at $19.72 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry.

