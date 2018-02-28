The following is a press release from SID Limited:

SID (Share Internet Data) Limited, developer of a crowd-sourced, blockchain-enabled, internet sharing system has successfully integrated its technology with Dunkin Donuts' Spanish franchise, Dunkin Coffee.

The integration provides users of the Dunkin Coffee mobile app with automated WiFi connectivity in all Dunkin Coffee stores, as well as WiFi sharing between app users connected to the coffee chain's WiFi network.

The app has already received 250,000 downloads, with more than 91,000 active monthly users. Dunkin Coffee Spain Marketing Director, Karina Castillo, said the chain has seen a drastic increase in footfall.

"We are delighted with the results of our internet sharing technology which is bringing more visitors to our stores. Dunkin Coffee customers don't need to order at the counter and then ask for the store's Wi-Fi password; they just download the app.

"When consumers visit any of our stores, they have Wi-Fi signal even before they order their coffee. What's more, they can also share that internet connection among their friends and other customers."

SID's technology facilitates the sharing of WiFi hotspots all over the world. Users can add their WiFi network to be shared with the SID community.

The company aims to grow internet availability in markets that are currently underserved or where the population simply can't afford to access WiFi. This has the potential to drive 500 million people out of poverty.

Jose Merino, Chairman of SID, said: "We are thrilled to have successfully integrated our technology with Dunkin Coffee, and for it to have had a positive impact on customer numbers.

"We are looking to sign additional licencing deals in the coming months, as they will help drive forward our mission of lifting as many people out of poverty as possible by providing them access to internet connectivity."

The news comes shortly after SID announced it has welcomed blockchain powerhouse David Drake to its advisory board.

