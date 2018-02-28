Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D) ("MXR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andres Trivino to the Advisory Board of the Company.

Andres Trivino is fluent in three languages and is the President of the Canada Colombia Chamber of Investment and Trade where he offers an independent voice to promote investment and trade between the two countries. With more than 21 years of professional experience, Andres worked for Price Waterhouse Coopers Canada ("PwC") for over 12 years advising corporations in Canada, USA, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. As part of the PwC Latin American Group and the Deals and Consulting Group, he advised companies in Strategy, Corporate Finance, Corporate Restructuring, Mergers and Acquisitions and Business Valuations. His experience encompasses mining, energy, Infrastructure, technology, financial services, telecom and entertainment.

Prior to joining PwC, Andres worked with ABN AMRO Bank as a Corporate Finance Analyst. He also worked with BP Amoco plc as a commercial advisor to the Project Finance and Infrastructure Group. Currently Andres is also a Partner at Maven Investments International, a strategic and financial advisory firm with clients in Canada and Latin America.

"I am thrilled to be working with such an exceptional team, and look forward to supporting Max in advancing their copper district in Colombia" states Mr. Trivino.

Brett Matich, President and CEO of Max, stated, "We are honoured to welcome Mr. Trivino to our team and feel he will be integral in helping us to pioneer a new copper belt in Colombia."

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource Corp., a Canadian-based exploration company, is focussed on acquiring advanced mineral exploration projects which are located within the under-explored northern section of the richly endowed Andean Copper Belt, which extends from the countries of Chile in the south through to Colombia in the north and contains almost half of the world's known copper reserves. The northern Andean Copper Belt countries of Colombia, Ecuador and Peru are fertile ground for mineral explorers and mine developers, with their rich mineral bounty, underexplored terrain and pro-mining cultures.

