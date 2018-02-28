The "Essentials of Leadership" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Leadership is key to stimulating innovation, driving change and to deliver results in increasingly competitive and complex circumstances. This intensive and highly interactive the Essentials of Leadership training course will challenge participant's current thinking regarding leadership and change, and provide new capacities, skills and behaviours to lead in a dynamic, complex, and ambiguous global business environment.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Gain practical leadership tools that can be applied across the organisation

Develop a high-performance team and create performance-orientated culture

Adapt their leadership communication style for different team members

Gain practical skills and techniques to identify and deliver change in their organisation

Gain practical skills to overcome resistance to change

Who Should Attend:

The Essentials of Leadership one week training course is designed for middle through upper level executives; supervisors, team leaders and managers or those new to a significant leadership role.

Agenda:

The Principles of Leadership

Define leadership

Leadership theories and their evolution

Distinguish between managers and leaders

Situational leadership

Understanding Yourself and others

Self-assessment and principles of leadership

Choosing your leadership style

Discover your strength and weaknesses

Value the strengths of others

Understand the factors that influence the way people behave at work

Effective communication

Getting to the heart of effective communication

Recognize different types of communication

Develop specific communication strategies that build a culture of alliance and collaboration

Effective Team Building and Team Development

Principles of teamwork and collaboration

Stages of group development

Leadership action plan for team development

Motivating and Energising a team

Building Your Credibility

Creating and maintaining trust

Enabling and Managing change

Stages of Change

Reinforcing change Understanding the impact of organisational change on people People

Leadership through change

Understanding concerns people have regarding an organizational change

Overcome obstacles

Manage resistance to change

