The "Essentials of Leadership" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Leadership is key to stimulating innovation, driving change and to deliver results in increasingly competitive and complex circumstances. This intensive and highly interactive the Essentials of Leadership training course will challenge participant's current thinking regarding leadership and change, and provide new capacities, skills and behaviours to lead in a dynamic, complex, and ambiguous global business environment.
By the end of the course, participants will be able to:
- Gain practical leadership tools that can be applied across the organisation
- Develop a high-performance team and create performance-orientated culture
- Adapt their leadership communication style for different team members
- Gain practical skills and techniques to identify and deliver change in their organisation
- Gain practical skills to overcome resistance to change
Who Should Attend:
The Essentials of Leadership one week training course is designed for middle through upper level executives; supervisors, team leaders and managers or those new to a significant leadership role.
Agenda:
The Principles of Leadership
- Define leadership
- Leadership theories and their evolution
- Distinguish between managers and leaders
- Situational leadership
Understanding Yourself and others
- Self-assessment and principles of leadership
- Choosing your leadership style
- Discover your strength and weaknesses
- Value the strengths of others
- Understand the factors that influence the way people behave at work
Effective communication
- Getting to the heart of effective communication
- Recognize different types of communication
- Develop specific communication strategies that build a culture of alliance and collaboration
Effective Team Building and Team Development
- Principles of teamwork and collaboration
- Stages of group development
- Leadership action plan for team development
- Motivating and Energising a team
- Building Your Credibility
- Creating and maintaining trust
Enabling and Managing change
- Stages of Change
- Reinforcing change Understanding the impact of organisational change on people People
- Leadership through change
- Understanding concerns people have regarding an organizational change
- Overcome obstacles
- Manage resistance to change
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/87kwjh/five_day_course?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005704/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Leadership and Motivation