

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Optimism among Swiss financial analysts deteriorated in February, survey data from the investment bank Credit Suisse and the CFA Society Switzerland showed Wednesday.



The Credit Suisse CFA Society Switzerland Indicator that reflects expectations of financial analysts for the economy in the coming six months, fell to 25.8 from 34.5 in January.



About 61 percent of those surveyed do not expect any change in the economic situation in Switzerland. The current economic situation was estimated to be good by 65 percent.



The survey showed that the majority of financial analysts expect the Swiss franc to depreciate against the euro and the US dollar.



Furthermore, the euphoria on the equity markets has receded following the price corrections at the end of January.



