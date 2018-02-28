Europe's biggest launch event for emerging connect technology returns to London next month showcasing a mass of innovation in the new product launches and announcements

Launches, announcements and demonstrations across health, fitness, leisure, business, lifestyle and more

Leading the charge for future emerging connected technology, exhibitors at this year's Wearable Technology Show will be showcasing some of the hottest and most innovative new products and prototypes of the year.

100 exhibitors from more than 20 countries will be on the show floor to unveil their latest innovations in smart technology, many of which will never have been seen before in Europe. Toshiba, WiTGrip and Thrive Wearables will all be exclusively be launching new launches and there will be over 20 others including:

AIO Sleeve by KOMODO Technologies. A revolutionary, all-in-one wearable solution. From in depth activity tracking, to monitoring one's overall health and wellness by using something KOMODO calls Health Score. The AIO App monitors unique heart rate patters and generates a score based on a five star system, all inside the comfort of a smart compression sleeve.

by KOMODO Technologies. A revolutionary, all-in-one wearable solution. From in depth activity tracking, to monitoring one's overall health and wellness by using something KOMODO calls Health Score. The AIO App monitors unique heart rate patters and generates a score based on a five star system, all inside the comfort of a smart compression sleeve. ORA-C by Optinvent The world's first smart safety cap. A new type of wearable for professionals that uses a cutting edge patented AR display technology. Running on Android, Optinvent disrupts the smart glass experience with this new offering, that allows users to have an improved hands free, ergonomic experience. The ORA-C uses the company's patented see-through retinal display, includes a microprocessor and a complete set of sensors.

by Optinvent The world's first smart safety cap. A new type of wearable for professionals that uses a cutting edge patented AR display technology. Running on Android, Optinvent disrupts the smart glass experience with this new offering, that allows users to have an improved hands free, ergonomic experience. The ORA-C uses the company's patented see-through retinal display, includes a microprocessor and a complete set of sensors. HearingFitness App by Oticon. The start of data-driven hearing care, the HearingFitness app gives insight into the daily use of the world'd first internet-connected hearing aids, Opn by Oticon. Using the app enables a more personalised hearing care than ever before, as it continually optimises a user's solution to their specific, individual and changing needs and sound environments.

by Oticon. The start of data-driven hearing care, the HearingFitness app gives insight into the daily use of the world'd first internet-connected hearing aids, Opn by Oticon. Using the app enables a more personalised hearing care than ever before, as it continually optimises a user's solution to their specific, individual and changing needs and sound environments. INA by Savor Health. Intelligent Nutrition Assistant is developed by a team of data-scientists and oncology-credentialed medical professionals specifically for cancer patients. Designed to improve clinical and quality of life outcomes and empowers patients to take control of their disease.

This year's Wearable Technology Show will also boast a diverse 200-strong speaker conference programme with contributions from some of the biggest names in wearables, digital health, AVR and IoT, including Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Sky, Toshiba, NHS, Hugo Boss and Stella McCartney plus many more. The full conference programme can be viewed here: http://www.wearabletechnologyshow.net/conference

"Attendees are always drawn to the show by the expanse of new innovation we have on the ground to announce and demonstrate. This year, that will be no exception. There will be a vast range of new products on show from a wide cross section of industry sectors; health to business, and lifestyle to leisure, there'll be something for everybody." commented COO John Weir.

He added: "The show is a great platform for brands big and small to exhibit the best that smart technology has to offer. From start ups to household names, we can expect some exciting products and prototypes to be here. Coupled with our speaker conference programme, delegates can expect to garner insight to some of the latest innovation and how that's shaping the technology of tomorrow."

Organisers are expecting 5,000 attendees at the Wearable Technology Show next month, which takes place on 13-14 March at ExCeL London and is co-located with the AVR 360 Show, IOT Connect and the Digital Health Technology Show, making it Europe's biggest launch event for emerging connected technology.

