Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Dominion Energy Raised its Dividend by 10% and Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 01, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 28, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on D:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=D

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On January 26, 2018, Dominion Energy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.835 per share of common stock. The Company's dividend is payable on March 20, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 02, 2018. On December 15, 2017, Dominion Energy's Board of Directors established a 2018 dividend of $3.34 per share of common stock, up from $3.035 per share in FY17, or a 10% increase.

Dominion Energy's indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.42%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 2.50% for the Utilities sector. The 2018 dividend increase marked the 15th consecutive year in which the Company's annual dividend rate rose from the previous year's rate.

Dividend Insight

Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.83 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Dominion Energy is forecasted to report earnings of $4.28 for the next year, which is considerably above the Company's annualized dividend of $3.34 per share.

Dominion Energy's net cash from operating activities from continuing operations was $4.57 billion for FY17 compared to $4.13 billion for FY16. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $120 million compared to $261 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Dominion Energy

On February 23, 2018, Dominion Energy announced that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on May 09, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Company noted that details of the annual meeting will be included in the proxy statement delivered to shareholders in late March.

About Dominion Energy, Inc.

Dominion Energy is one of the United States' largest producers and transporters of energy, with a portfolio of approximately 25,900 megawatts of electric generation, 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipeline, and 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines. The Company operates one of the nation's largest natural gas storage systems with 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity and serves nearly 6 million utility and retail energy customers.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Dominion Energy's stock fell 2.28%, ending the trading session at $74.26.

Volume traded for the day: 4.10 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.90 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Dominion Energy's market cap was at $47.71 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors