Sloan Valve Company Partners with Symmetry for Strategic IT Outsourcing to Support Growing Business

Leader in commercial plumbing systems turns to Symmetry for SAP Cloud Hosting, Application Management, Disaster Recovery and GRC

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry today announced that Sloan Valve Company, the world's leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems, has selected Symmetry as the outsourcing partner for its SAP HANA migration initiative. Sloan will deploy multiple Symmetry services and solutions, including hybrid cloud hosting, SAP Basis management and cloud-based disaster recovery. Sloan will also implement Symmetry's ControlPanelGRCsoftware suite for GRC automation of their SAP environment.

Sloan has been delivering water-efficient solutions to businesses all over the world since its founding in 1906. As a mid-sized, family-owned company that continues to grow, Sloan's internal IT organization has evolved into a highly strategic function that enables Sloan's business units to achieve their objectives through the use of technology. To support this continued evolution, the company needed a strategic partner that could help them with core IT services as well as provide expert services in support of future IT initiatives.

Historically, Sloan maintained its entire IT infrastructure on-premise-including the data center. This approach initially suited the business but became difficult and expensive to scale as the company grew and technology requirements evolved. According to Tom Coleman, Chief Information Officer for Sloan, "As our company expanded, my focus and that of my team needed to be on supporting business strategy. We needed to work with the business units to enable supply chain, digital commerce, product lifecycle and engineering initiatives through technology, not build servers, perform upgrades and manage databases."

Sloan's objective was to solve its IT infrastructure and operations challenges without adding additional budget pressure as it moved to SAP HANA. Building and managing an upgraded ERP infrastructure in-house would have required a significant increase in internal staff, infrastructure and other key resources. So despite legacy hesitation around outsourcing key IT responsibilities, Coleman understood this approach was critical to meeting their business goals.

Following a lengthy evaluation of multiple vendors, Coleman chose Symmetry as its strategic partner. This enabled Coleman and his team to seamlessly draft in responsibilities, and offload infrastructure and application management functions so they could focus on further enabling the business. Symmetry is a leader in SAP application management and hybrid cloud hosting services, and Coleman was familiar with the company's reputation for service excellence, SAP expertise and cutting-edge hybrid cloud services through previous collaborations with Symmetry.

"Symmetry's engagement with Sloan is an excellent example of how SAP customers can upgrade to the next-generation SAP HANA platform and feel confident with the team that's driving their transformation," said Pete Stevenson, Chairman and CEO of Symmetry. "Symmetry's deep experience with SAP and hybrid cloud hosting enables Sloan to accomplish this important IT evolution without disrupting the business, and will position Sloan to continue its growth for years to come."

The project is due to be completed in May of 2018. "We're bringing multiple parts of the landscape together, which is not an easy thing to do," Coleman said. "Our end goal is to go live seamlessly, and the way the project has been going thus far, I have every confidence that Symmetry will make that happen."

About Symmetry

