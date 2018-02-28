TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/18 -- Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA Canada) and partners are proud to present the 4th Annual 2018 Fintech & Funding Conference, FFCON18: VELOCITY.

1. Monday, March 5: Design Exchange (234 Bay St, Toronto) 8:00am - 7:00pm + (includes Cocktail reception sponsored by FrontFundr) 2. Tuesday, March 6: Dentons Canada LLP (77 King Street West, Suite 400, Toronto) 1:30pm - 6:00pm

This year's theme is all about accelerating the speed of innovation, adoption and scaling blockchain technologies, cryptocurrency and alternative investing markets featuring 1.5 days of immersive educational content, 50+ speakers, 12 pitching companies, and a multitude of networking and partnership opportunities. FFCON18 brings together fintech leaders, investors and emerging innovators from start-ups to scale-ups to government regulatory bodies and agencies who have a vision for the future of finance.

These are exciting times as we are witnessing a transformation of technology and society. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are changing the way we do things and the rate of change is rapid. If you are a fintech, crypto or blockchain investor, a company actively raising capital or key decision maker/stakeholder in technology and capital markets innovation initiatives and programs, FFCON18 is a must attend.

Immerse yourself in blockchain, cryptocurrency, funding and fintech innovation through world-class education, workshops, and networking!

Speakers, program, conference details: http://fintechandfunding.com/

