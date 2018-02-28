GaN Systems Announces World's Highest Current Rated GaN Power Transistor

OTTAWA, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GaN Systems (https://www.gansystems.com/), the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, today made public the 120 A, 650 V GaN E-HEMT, extending its leadership with the industry's most powerful line of high performance GaN transistors.

Power levels continue to rise creating the need for higher operating current. The numerous advantages of GaN can be applied to much higher power levels today in the automotive, industrial, and renewable energy industries. This pioneering product will be showcased at the upcoming Applied Power Electronics Conference & Exposition (APEC (http://gansystems.com/apec2018/)) in San Antonio, Texas on March 4-8, 2018 in Booth #1041.

Gan Systems' 120 A, 650 V GaN E-HEMT increases the power density of 20 to 500 kW power conversion systems, including automotive traction inverters, very high power on-board chargers (OBC), large-scale energy storage systems, and industrial motor drives. This transistor, with twice the current capability of GaN Systems' highest rated current part, allows customers to effectively double the power processing for the same volume.

The product (GS-065-120-1-D), sold as a die to customers building modules, is the lowest R DS(on) , highest current 650 V GaN HEMT in the power semiconductor industry. Modules are an important form factor in high power electronics constituting up to 40 percent of the market based on form factor. Customers will use this die product in half-bridge, full-bridge, and six pack module topologies to create enhanced, high-power designs.

"This is the most pivotal GaN product on the market to be optimized for modules and is compatible with both embedded and traditional module technology," stated Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "As an extension of our flagship product, it encompasses all the benefits of GaN technology (http://www.gansystems.com/) and our approach to GaN power transistors - ease of use, high power density, and high efficiency - enabling power systems that are smaller in size and lower cost with unprecedented power levels."

For more information, please contact GaN Systems Sales (https://gansystems.com/contact/) or come see GaN Systems at Booth #1041 at APEC.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors (http://www.gansystems.com/) with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics.

As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com (http://www.gansystems.com/) or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GaNSystemsInc/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/GaNSystems) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/464979/).

Media Contact:

Mary Placido

Trier and Company for GaN Systems

mary@triercompany.com (mailto:mary@triercompany.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42067de0-771a-482b-948f-5c13fc3a2bf7 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42067de0-771a-482b-948f-5c13fc3a2bf7)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GaN Systems via Globenewswire

