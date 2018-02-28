Enablon and TapRooT Partner to Deliver Expert Incident Management and Investigation in EHS Operations

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, and TapRooT, each world leaders in EHS Operations, announce a partnership today that will enable their customers to be even more efficient in preventing incidents and maximizing safety. With a connector between both software platforms, customers can track and trend incidents in the Enablon solution and perform the Root Cause Analysis with TapRooT without duplicating efforts. The partnership is the first of its kind in the EHS industry.

Leading companies around the world use the TapRooT process and software to investigate and fix the root causes of major accidents, incidents and near-misses. Many of the same companies rely on Enablon to ensure EHS compliance and risk management.

"Combining our expertise and connecting our platforms will make a real difference to our customers. Incident data will be automatically synchronized, making the root cause analysis process easier and more efficient, and allowing action plans to be launched much faster," said Dan Verlinde, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of TapRooT.

"The contribution TapRooT Incident investigators can now bring to their companies is significant and goes far beyond efficiency in understanding the root cause and acting upon it," said Taylor Allis, Vice President of Product at Enablon. "It increases production effectiveness and reduces cost, which in turn adds business value to companies. At Enablon, we continuously work on innovating our solution to better assist our customers in making a difference. We do this not only through adding new features or applications but also by working with other recognized expert providers. The technology partnership with TapRooT allows us to do just that."

The Enablon-TapRooT connector is available for customers using the Enablon 8.4 or 8.6 and Taproot 6.3 software versions.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX:WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices.

Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world's leading provider of EH&S, Operational Risk Management and Sustainability Software. More than 1,000 global companies and 1 million users rely on Enablon software solutions to manage their environmental and social performance, minimize risks and improve profitability. Enablon offers the most comprehensive platform in the industry, and is consistently recognized as a global leader and visionary. For more information about Enablon: www.enablon.com (http://www.enablon.com/).

Press Contact

Elke Colpaert

Communication Director Wolters Kluwer | Enablon

elke.colpaert@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:elke.colpaert@wolterskluwer.com)