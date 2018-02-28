Why NANO Cryptocurrency Price is Soaring
While the broader crypto market moves sideways, cryptocurrency NANO remains on a tear. The bull is now in the seventh day of its run chasing NANO's bygone all-time highs. Mind you, days are equivalent to months in this industry, where prices move at Usain Bolt speed. So NANO may have achieved a feat after having traded in the green for a week. This week in particular, Charlie Lee's favorable remarks may have added a nitrous oxide boost to NANO coin prices (more on that shortly).
As obvious from NANO's.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
While the broader crypto market moves sideways, cryptocurrency NANO remains on a tear. The bull is now in the seventh day of its run chasing NANO's bygone all-time highs. Mind you, days are equivalent to months in this industry, where prices move at Usain Bolt speed. So NANO may have achieved a feat after having traded in the green for a week. This week in particular, Charlie Lee's favorable remarks may have added a nitrous oxide boost to NANO coin prices (more on that shortly).
As obvious from NANO's.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...