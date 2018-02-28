Advanced Intelligent Automation Promises to Reinvent IT Services Delivery Globally and Accelerate Client Digital Transformations

New Industrialized Operating Model Leverages Analytics and AI, Lean Process Design and Leading Automation Capabilities to Create a Comprehensive, High Performance Approach to IT Services Delivery

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today unveiled DXC Bionix, a new digital-generation services delivery model that promises to provide a comprehensive approach to intelligent automation at the scale required by the world's top companies.

DXC Bionix leverages analytics and AI, lean processes and leading automation capabilities to produce greater insight, speed and efficiency across the company's global delivery ecosystem. DXC is leveraging DXC Bionix to respond to client demand for greater IT performance and the need to digitally transform traditional IT environments and processes.

For DXC's global delivery operations, the performance gains from DXC Bionix have been impressive:

50 percent to 80 percent reduction in time spent on operations;

25 percent reduction in testing costs; 50 percent defect reduction; 60 percent reduction in testing time;

reduction in average applications deployment time from 180 minutes to 15 minutes;

a 65 percent reduction in business process transaction time with assisted Robotic Process Automation (RPA);

71 percent of incidents auto-resolved or auto-diagnosed without human intervention; and

an 82 percent elimination of issues through rules-based filtering and alert correlation.

"Technology innovation and intelligent automation are rapidly changing the IT services business, and clients want to maximize performance and business outcomes from technology investments," said Stephen Hilton, executive vice president, Global Delivery, DXC Technology. "By bringing smart industrial engineering into our delivery processes, we can work in a highly dynamic, repeatable and scalable way to deliver exceptional and transformative solutions to our clients."

DXC Bionix uses real-time data collection and analysis to continuously measure and elevate performance. This helps the company, and ultimately its clients, make more informed decisions, eliminate waste, and produce more predictable results.

"We are also empowering our workforce by investing in our people, driving a cultural shift and elevating skillsets to ensure that DXC has the right digital-generation talent to optimally meet current and future clients' needs," Hilton noted. "For DXC, our partners and clients, DXC Bionix enables us to work smarter, faster and more efficiently-achieving new thresholds of quality and performance."

Combining Analytics and AI, Lean Processes, and Intelligent Automation

DXC Bionix provides a complete, high-definition view of the IT services delivery operating environment to yield deeper learning and more useful information. The result is fewer business disruptions, reduced human error and operational risks and lower costs. And because it enables Straight Through Processing, DXC Bionix becomes a smart, fast, performance-driven and secure delivery engine that increases performance and agility across the enterprise.

There are three core elements of DXC Bionix:

Analytics and AI to gain new, real-time insights into the business and operations including data mining, machine learning and predictive intelligence to identify and proactively address opportunities for reducing costs and delivering innovation;

to gain new, real-time insights into the business and operations including data mining, machine learning and predictive intelligence to identify and proactively address opportunities for reducing costs and delivering innovation; Lean processes to eliminate inefficiencies and continually improve solutions delivery, and optimize work flows and team performance for better quality, consistency and outcomes; and

to eliminate inefficiencies and continually improve solutions delivery, and optimize work flows and team performance for better quality, consistency and outcomes; and Leading Automation capabilities, leveraging best-of-breed technologies from the DXC partner network combined with DXC innovation, to automatetasks, processes and workflows and to improve response time, accuracy and standardization.

"The next decade will see the mass adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics within IT services which will reduce the unit cost of implementation," Hilton added. "However, it will bring complexity.

"The competitive advantage of innovation will only be realized by companies that can simplify and manage this dynamic end-to-end at massive scale and as-a-service. DXC Bionix and its underlying platforms are how DXC will be at the forefront of this change, providing a competitive advantage for the company, our clients and partners."

"A 70 percent reduction in backend incidents through predictive analytics is, from my stand point, amazing," said Damian Bunyan, CIO, Uniper. "This is backed up by a near 20 percent automation of the remaining workload. This feeds directly into your business case (which is important) and provides welcome stability to my business units. I dream of such predictive maintenance in my generation fleet!"

Platform DXC and Agile Process Automation

Underpinning DXC Bionix is Platform DXC, the company's digital-generation delivery platform that provides an important foundation for future services delivery including applications, business process services, cloud, data analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions. Platform DXC allows DXC to quickly build and deliver partner-engineered, at-scale, repeatable offerings and solutions that help drive client digital transformations.

DXC's recently announced Agile Process Automation (APA) is a new digital platform and a DXC Bionix enabled solution that combines cloud and robotic process automation (RPA) with embedded artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance a company's business processes.

"Most end-user organizations don't have a line item in their budgets for digital transformation, so DXC Bionix is welcome news because it will help DXC identify where cash can be freed up from existing IT operations and reapplied to fund its clients' digital transformations," said Gard Little, vice president, Global Services Markets and Trends, IDC.

For more information on DXC Bionix, and to view a video featuring Steve Hilton, visit www.dxcbionix.com.

