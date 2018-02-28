Pacora-1 well encounters approximately 65 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone

Pacora resources to be integrated into third phase of development; will help bring Guyana production to more than 500,000 barrels of oil per day

Further drilling on the Stabroek Block planned in 2018

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) today announced a seventh oil discovery offshore Guyana, following drilling at the Pacora-1 exploration well.

ExxonMobil encountered approximately 65 feet (20 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir. The well was safely drilled to 18,363 feet (5,597 meters) depth in 6,781 feet (2,067 meters) of water. Drilling commenced on Jan. 29, 2018.

"The giant Payara field, which is planned as the third development offshore Guyana, will now include Pacora resources increasing the size of the FPSO and bringing expected gross production from the first three phases of development to more than 500,000 barrels of oil per day," CEO John Hess said. "The Pacora oil discovery reaffirms the remarkable exploration potential of the Stabroek Block."

The Pacora-1 well is located approximately four miles west of the Payara-1 well, and follows previous discoveries on the Stabroek block at Liza, Payara, Liza Deep, Snoek, Turbot and Ranger.

Following completion of the Pacora-1 well, the Stena Carron drillship will move to the Liza Field to drill the Liza-5 well and complete a well test, which will be used to assess concepts for the Payara development. ExxonMobil announced project sanctioning for the Liza phase one development in June 2017. Following Liza-5, the Stena Carron will conduct additional exploration and appraisal drilling on the block.

The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometers). Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds a 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a 30 percent interest and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited holds a 25 percent interest.

