Swedish News From the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona: H&D Wireless Launches GEPS Raven Tags With NB-IoT for Outdoor and Indoor Positioning Use for Industry, Retail and Large Facilities

STOCKHOLM, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

H&D Wireless, the Swedish supplier of IoT and RTLS cloud platform solutions, announces its new GEPS Raven Tags at the MWC in Barcelona. The additional capability for GEPS customers allows, among other things, tracking the material flows both indoors and outdoors between factories, even in different countries.

GEPS Raven Tags is a newly launched unique add on service based on Griffin Enterprise Positioning Services, now a real-time indoor and outdoor positioning system for industry, retail and large facilities. It is with the help of GPS, EGPRS, Cat.M1, NB-IoT, BLE, Wi-Fi and UWB as the GEPS' Raven Tags also keeps track of outdoor flows.

"Outdoor communication and positioning with Cat.M1 and NB-IoT is a major technological leap with enormous opportunities for the industry," said Pär Bergsten, H&D Wireless' CEO and founder, while meeting potential customers on site in Barcelona. "This means that our customers who, for instance, have started testing GEPS to trace and analyse material flows inside their plants, can now also follow the flow between their factories, even when those factories are located in different countries following the full transportation journey."

With GEPS Raven Tags - GEPS Production Logistics - can accompany the material during the journey or be attached to the transport carriers holding them. They are also called Returnable Transport Packages, RTP. The new product family GEPS Raven Tags comes in a few different shapes, assembly solutions, radio standards and with a battery life ranging between 1 and 5 years. Raven Tags uses GEPS RTLS for indoor positioning and now extends it for with outdoor location, accompanied with a dedicated and comprehensive service in the form of, GEPS Visualizer to support industry 4.0 needs.

"Raven Tags enables companies to monitor, measure and manage operations by accessing real-time information that relates to all their important assets including racks, material, tools, products and people," said Pär Bergsten. "In this way, Raven Tags becomes a valuable assistance to managers who need to validate and measure all KPI's, but also need to focus on processes that create value for companies and their business."

Key Benefits with GEPS Raven Tags

Leading RTLS platform now also covering outdoor with GPS, Cat.M1 & NB1

Improve utilization and reduce CAPEX

Full visibility on your processes in real time to improve efficiency

Full control over flows of tools and RTP

Monitoring and measuring KPI in real time

Pre-Integrated for SAP Users

GEPS Raven Tag key features include:

Monitoring via cloud based service

RTLS indoor & outdoor usage

A-GPS, Cat.M1, NB1, EGPRS, UWB, BLE, Wi-Fi NFC

5 Year battery life time

Quick mounting

IP class 65

FCC, CE, IC certification

GEPS for Industry was launched in spring 2017 and has further strengthened H&D Wireless RTLS position in the fast-growing market for industrial IoT solutions, now also with outdoors location tracking capability. The market for Smart Factory and Industrial IoT is growing sharply and estimated to be worth more than $225 billion in 2022 (Markets and Markets Research).

This information is such information that H&D Wireless AB is required to disclose under the EU market abuse regulation. The information was provided for publication 08:30am CET on 28th of February 2018.

About H&D Wireless

H&D Wireless is a Swedish Internet of Things cloud and platform system provider. Its Griffin IoT cloud platform is an end-to-end system solution containing world-class wireless modules, cloud services with analytics and artificial intelligence visualized through smartphone applications for smart homes and enterprises. Since 2016, the company offers Griffin Enterprise Positioning System (GEPS') as a cloud service for indoor positioning of physical objects that can digitally transform business processes for increased flexibility, better efficiency and greater profitability. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is among Sweden's fastest growing and most decorated IoT companies, with more than 1,100,000 wireless products shipped to date for IoT, M2M solutions across the globe. The shares of H&D Wireless are listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm since December 2017. Capital injections in 2016 and 2017 of nearly SEK 70 million has given the company the ability to invest in research and development of solutions for the digitization of the industry, commonly referred to as Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as the Certified Adviser for the company.