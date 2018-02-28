As per already released previous communication of 6th December, 2017, AS "Baltic RE Group" has changed financial year of subsidiaries, which will end on 31st October each year, due to the fact that upon completion of the reorganization and internal rationalization process of the Group structure. For what above AS "Baltic RE Group" decided to make consequential changes to its published Financial report schedule for year 2018 and so correspondingly not to proceed in preparing and publishing Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for 12 month period ending 31 December 2017 and Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for 12 month period ending 31 December 2018.



Financial report for the year 2017 and the consolidated annual report for 2017 of AS "Baltic RE Group" prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union will be submitted within the time limits specified by law.



About AS "Baltic RE Group"



AS "Baltic RE Group" business lines are purchase and sale of real estate, its lease and management. The holding is the largest lessor of all-purpose high quality commercial areas with state-of-the-art facilities in Old Riga. AS "Baltic RE Group" is investing in the Baltics with a long-term view, highly specific vision and a non-speculative approach for the creation of sustainable value.



