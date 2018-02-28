London stocks were still in the red by midday on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness in the mining sector and disappointing earnings from ITV and Taylor Wimpey, as the City was covered in a blanket of snow. The FTSE 100 was down 0.3% to 7,261.60, while the pound was off 0.4% against the dollar at 1.3857 and 0.3% weaker versus 1.1331. Investors were mulling the latest data releases from China, as both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs for February came in lower than expected at 50.3 ...

