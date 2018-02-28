Ironveld announced the Department of Water Affairs' successful statutory inspection of its project at the Bushveld Complex in South Africa on Wednesday. The inspection is an essential step in the application for a water use licence, which is the final outstanding permission required before the company can commence mining operations at the vanadium, high purity iron (HPI) and titanium project. AIM-listed exploration and development company Ironveld expects a resolution to the water licence ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...