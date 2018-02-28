

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC



DIRECTOR DECLARATION



28 February 2018



In accordance with the Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust plc announces that Andrew Pomfret, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of Sabre Insurance Group plc with effect from 28 February 2018.



For further information, please contact Nikki Edgar on 0203 201 7700.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc via GlobeNewswire



0329200R35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX