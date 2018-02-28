Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Viasat Inks Strategic Agreement with Telebras to Deliver Affordable Broadband Internet into Brazilian Market

Stock Monitor: Acacia Communications Post Earnings Reporting

Telebras expects that the arrangement can generate more than USD$1 billion in revenues for the Company over the next 10 years. Viasat began shipping equipment to Brazil in February 2018, and initial service is expected to begin in April 2018.

Benefits of the Deal

The collaboration will help fulfill the Brazilian Government's National Broadband Program, which is focused on promoting social and economic development in the country by ensuring fast, affordable broadband connectivity to all Brazilians.

As per the agreement, Telebras will combine its Ka-band capacity on the Geostationary Satellite for Defense and Strategic Communications, SGDC-1, with Viasat's proven ground network and infrastructure, to enable the commercial viability of the SGDC-1 satellite and begin connecting the unconnected across the country.

Once the SGDC-1 network is operational, Telebras can provide internet services to Brazil's citizens under the "Brazilian Internet For All" public policy, as well as key national government entities, including schools, hospitals, and other government institutions under the Brazilian e-government initiative known as Governo Electronico - Serviço de Atendimento ao Cidadão (GESAC).

Viasat will leverage the SGDC-1 satellite network to explore satellite services for enterprise and commercial aviation markets, and launch satellite-enabled Wi-Fi hotspot and residential services into communities across Brazil that lack high-quality, affordable internet services. The Company has deep domain knowledge and expertise in bringing cost-effective satellite-enabled communications and Wi-Fi hotspot services to unconnected communities across North America.

SGDC is a large satellite carrying seven X-band transponders for the Brazilian Ministry of Defense and 50 Ka-band transponders for Telebras to connect unreached and underserved regions of the country. European launch provider, Arianespace, launched the satellite in May 2017.

Agreement Enables Telebras to Establish Necessary Infrastructure to Bring High-Speed Data Communications to Brazilians

Maximiliano Martinhão, President of Telebras, stated that the agreement with Viasat enables the Company to establish the necessary infrastructure to bring wide-reaching, reliable, high-speed data communications to Brazilians, even in the farthest-to-reach, less populated regions of the country. Martinhão added that, together with Viasat, Telebras can help meet its mission in public policies, which is to bring affordable internet to all, while building Brazil's competitive global future through job creation and skillset development, and by reducing the socio-economic disparities created by a lack of internet access across the region.

About Viasat, Inc.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Viasat is a global communications Company providing broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The Company's Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services.

About Telebras

Established in 1972, Telebras is a Brazilian state-controlled telecommunications Company that aims to implement the National Broadband Program, which has the goal of delivering broadband internet connectivity to all of Brazil's 5,570 municipalities.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Viasat's stock ended the trading session flat at $71.78.

Volume traded for the day: 229.46 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 15.87%; and past twelve-month period - up 3.09%

After yesterday's close, Viasat's market cap was at $4.11 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry.

