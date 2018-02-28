Active-Investors: Today's Free Reports Espial Group Kinaxis Computer Modelling Group and Intrinsyc Technologies

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Application Software industry: Espial Group, Kinaxis, Computer Modelling Group, and Intrinsyc Technologies. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 43.51 points, or 0.28%, to close Tuesday's trading session at 15,671.15. The TSX Venture Exchange shaved off 11.69 points, or 1.41%, to finish at 815.18.

Moreover, the Tech index was up by 0.40%, closing at 73.20.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Espial Group Inc. (TSX: ESP), Kinaxis Inc. (TSX: KXS), Computer Modelling Group Ltd (TSX: CMG), and Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC).

Espial Group Inc.

Ottawa, Canada headquartered Espial Group Inc.'s stock edged 0.48% lower, to finish Tuesday's session at $2.08 with a total volume of 19,000 shares traded. Espial Group's shares have gained 13.66% in the last month and 21.64% in the previous three months. Shares of the Company, which develops and markets computer software solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Espial Group's 50-day moving average of $1.88 is above its 200-day moving average of $1.86. View the research report on ESP.TO at:

Kinaxis Inc.

On Tuesday, shares in Ottawa, Canada headquartered Kinaxis Inc. recorded a trading volume of 49,175 shares. The stock ended the day 1.54% lower at $84.58. Kinaxis' stock has gained 12.01% in the last three months and 17.78% in the previous one year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $81.10 is above its 200-day moving average of $74.74. Shares of Kinaxis, which provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations, are trading at a PE ratio of 136.20. Get the free report on KXS.TO at:

Computer Modelling Group Ltd

On Tuesday, shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Computer Modelling Group Ltd ended the session 0.76% higher at $9.25 with a total volume of 89,667 shares traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $9.63 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $9.60. Shares of the Company, which develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada, the US, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, are trading at a PE ratio of 37.15. Access the most recent report coverage on CMG.TO at:

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp.

Vancouver, Canada headquartered Intrinsyc Technologies Corp.'s stock closed the day flat at $1.20. The stock recorded a trading volume of 10,869 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $1.47 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $1.35. Shares of the Company, which provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, are trading at a PE ratio of 70.59. Today's complimentary report on ITC.TO can be accessed at:

