Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Fabrinet Reported Better than Expected Revenue and Earnings Results

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Fabrinet's revenue for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018 was $337.1 million compared to revenue of $351.2 million for Q2 FY17. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $330.2 million.

During Q2 FY18, Fabrinet's GAAP net income was $19.3 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $25.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for Q2 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results included a foreign exchange loss of $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a foreign exchange gain of $0.05 per diluted share for the year-ago same period.

Fabrinet's non-GAAP net income was $27.3 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for Q2 FY18 compared to non-GAAP net income of $34.5 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results included a foreign exchange loss of $0.04 per diluted share.

Segment Results

During Q2 FY18, Fabrinet's Optical communications numbers represented 72% of total revenue compared to 77% in Q1 FY18 and non-optical increased to 28% of total revenue.

Within optical revenue, 100 Gig solutions were $133 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $157 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's revenue from QSFP28 transceivers was $42 million in the reported quarter compared to $48 million in the prior quarter, as the numbers of customers continued to transition to a low-cost CWDM4 variant. Silicon photonic revenue was $74 million in Q2 FY18, down slightly from $77 million in Q1 FY18.

The Company's non-optical communication segment generated record revenues of $95.2 million in Q2 FY18, while revenue from industry laser was a record $43 million, up 15% q-o-q and 20% on a y-o-y basis. Automotive revenue was also a quarterly record at nearly $26 million, increased 20% from the previous quarter and 18% from the year-ago same period.

In Q2 FY18, Fabrinet's new business revenue was $119 million consistent with Q1 FY18, and it represented 35% of total revenue.

Cash Matters

At the end of Q2 FY18, Fabrinet's cash and investments were $287.7 million. This represents an increase of approximately $21 million from the end of Q1 FY17, primarily from the operating cash flows of $40.2 million, offset by a capital expenditure of $10.2 million, and share repurchase of $10 million.

Share Repurchase Program

Fabrinet announced that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to an additional $30.0 million of Fabrinet's ordinary shares, bringing the aggregate authorization under the Company's existing share repurchase program to $60.0 million. Fabrinet repurchased approximately 316,000 shares of its ordinary shares at an average price of $31.36 during Q2 FY18.

Business Outlook

For its third fiscal quarter ending March 30, 2018, Fabrinet is forecasting revenue to be in the range of $316 million to $324 million. The Company is expecting GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.53, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the band of $0.70 to $0.73 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Fabrinet's stock climbed 1.18%, ending the trading session at $30.07.

Volume traded for the day: 600.96 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 15.97%; and year-to-date - up 4.77%

After yesterday's close, Fabrinet's market cap was at $1.13 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.81.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Electronic Equipment industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors