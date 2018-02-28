Traders News Source: PotNetwork Reaches New Sales Milestones and Concentrates its Focus, Analysts Review and Target

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies is issuing a comprehensive report with no obligation on PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN), a holding company for its subsidiaries, PotNetwork, Inc., and First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils.

Diamond CBD, has over 15 recognizable CBD brands, marketed at thousands of retail stores around the country. These products include CBD oils, edible gummies, vape pens, vape additives pet products, and more, and are available in 100's of flavors and sizes. Diamond CBD has most recently unveiled a new product line, targeting a different sector of the market with Meds BioTech, which provides a specialty line to meet the demand of consumers seeking nutritional supplements.

In late December 2017, POTN shares were trading at $.06. Since then, the shares have risen to a high of $.85 per share and currently trade at $.48 per share.

Read about the POTN product line-up, and get an analyst review and target price here READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - https://tradersnewssource.com/potnetwork/

Diamond CBD, Inc., has reported that the Company has already surpassed the million-dollar sales mark, only halfway through February. The company had previously reported January 2018 revenue of $2,190,000, a 50% increase over December's revenues of $1,460,000.

On February 26, 2018, PotNetwork announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., which exhibited its 2018 product line at the 37th CHAMPS Trade Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on February 19-21, 2018, recorded over $270,000 in sales at the show.

Our full report contains a POTN financial review and a look at the CBD oil market READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - https://tradersnewssource.com/potnetwork/

Disclosure

Traders News Source LLC (TNS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering small and micro-cap equity markets. TNS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE, NASDAQ and OTC exchanges. The other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

TNS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a chartered financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email editor@tradersnewssource.com. Vikas Agrawal, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written, and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author per the procedures outlined by TNS. TNS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents, or reports. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake, or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither TNS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.tradersnewssource.com.

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer be featured on our coverage list, contact us via email at editor@tradersnewssource.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

CONTACT:

editor@tradersnewssource.com

SOURCE: Traders News Source