Doral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC Pink: ETST) ("ETST" or the "Company"), an innovative biotech company focused on the cannabinoid (CBD), nutraceutical and pharmaceutical fields, as well as on R&D for certain medical devices, today announces that it has finalized the plans for its previously announced human trial to assess the efficacy of the combination of an essential mineral element and full-spectrum cannabinoid industrial hemp oil. The purpose of this nine-month trial is to develop a CBD formulation and methodology for treating opioid addicts, preventing fatal overdoses, and relieving side-effects from withdrawals.

This formulation is expected to increase potency as opposed to the current status quo, which consists solely of essential mineral element therapy (monotherapy) in treating patients with morbid substance abuse and/or dependence.

Globally, there are numerous, promising clinical studies on the potential of cannabinoids for the treatment of substance abuse and psychological disorders. ETST's new study takes advantage of two of the properties of the Company's full-spectrum cannabinoids industrial hemp oil that, based on positive feedback from customers and doctors, have demonstrated great success against addiction. ETST's cannabinoids will be mixed with an essential mineral element, thereby potentially supporting and increasing the action of other drugs and medicinal substances.

The human trial will study substance abuse patients who have undergone drug prescription treatment or dietary supplement monotherapy, full-spectrum cannabinoid monotherapy, and a combination of full-spectrum cannabinoids and a dietary supplement molecule. The patient will receive this treatment sequentially: the first three months with drug prescription treatment monotherapy or dietary supplement monotherapy; the second three months with drug prescription or dietary supplement combined with full-spectrum cannabinoids; and the final three months with full-spectrum cannabinoids.

The project will test the additive nature of full-spectrum cannabinoids with two different forms of an essential mineral element, which will be revealed soon.

Should the potential synergies prove successful, ETST will be positioned to bring innovative new products to the marketplace to counteract the scourge of opioid deaths that is sweeping the United States. ETST intends to produce an over-the-counter nutraceutical product to help addicts resist cravings, as well as a cannabinoid companion for a generic drug to make the treatment more effective while reducing toxicity and adverse side-effects.

ETST Chief Learning Officer Gabriel Aviles and CEO/CSO Dr. Michel Aube, will supervise the project, along with the medical professional advisory board team. The project, along with white paper studies, is expected to be completed by early 2019. This will encourage the Company to pursue clinical studies for at least two years through the remainder of 2019 and 2020, pioneering unprecedented research studies on these two compounds combined.

ETST is currently communicating with its third-party CGMP laboratory on mixing the anti-opioid formula for human trials, and management is in talks with rehab centers interested in participating in the study to some capacity. The Company plans on sharing updates as they progress.

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST)

Earth Science Tech has among the highest quality, purity and full-spectrum high-grade hemp CBD (cannabidiol) oil on the market. Made using the superior supercritical CO2 liquid extraction, ETST's CBD oil is 100% natural and organic. The company's research, performed alongside the University of Central Oklahoma and DV Biologics laboratory, demonstrates that ETST is the top nutritional and dietary supplement brand for high-grade hemp CBD oil.

To learn more and to buy CBD Hemp Oil, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

About Earth Science Pharmaceutical

Earth Science Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science Tech, Inc (ETST). Earth Science Pharmaceutical is focused on becoming a world leader in the development of low cost, non-invasive diagnostic tools, medical devices, testing processes and vaccines for STIs (sexually transmitted infections and/or diseases). Earth Science Pharmaceutical CEO Dr. Michel Aubé, a renowned scientist, is committed to help grow ETST in the medical and pharmaceutical industry.

To learn more please visit: www.EarthSciencePharmaceutical.com

About Cannabis Therapeutics

Cannabis Therapeutics, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST). Cannabis Therapeutics was formed as an emerging biotechnology company poised to become a world leader in cannabinoid research and development for a broad line of cannabis cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, as well as other products & solutions. Cannabis Therapeutics' mission it to help change the health care landscape by introducing its proprietary cannabis-cannabinoid-based products made for both the pharmaceutical and retail consumer markets worldwide.

To learn more please visit: www.CannabisThera.com

About KannaBidioiD

KannaBidioid, Inc. is wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST). KannaBidioid is focused in the recreational space to manufacture and distribute vapes/e-liquids and gummy edibles in the recreational space formulated by its unique Kanna and CBD formula. Kanna and CBD synergistically enhance one another, providing optimal relaxation, an uplifting sensation, enhance focus, and help with nicotine addiction based on their properties.

To learn more please visit: www.KannaBidioiDInc.com

