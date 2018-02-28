sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,05 Euro		+0,015
+0,74 %
WKN: A1J420 ISIN: GB00B83VD954 Ticker-Symbol: MN3 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MAN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAN GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,929
1,963
16:48
1,93
1,964
16:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INFORMA PLC
INFORMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFORMA PLC7,71-0,64 %
MAN GROUP PLC2,05+0,74 %