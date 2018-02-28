The "Project Management for Pharma Professionals" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The leading project management course designed specifically for the bio/pharma industry also applicable to those in medical device and animal health industries.

Drug and device development is a complex process which needs effective project management. With ever increasing pressures to complete the development of drugs and medical devices in ever shorter timescales, the use of project management can provide essential tools and techniques to achieve this. Indeed effective project management can be a key factor to successful completion of bringing a drug or medical device to market as demonstrated by the FDA critical path initiative.

This interactive course has been designed to provide you with a thorough understanding of project management skills, including both technical and interpersonal skills. You will be provided with an integrated project tool kit which can easily be used to improve the success of existing or future projects.

Interactive sessions applying techniques to a simulated case study and your own projects The course will include a number of sessions where you will be able to apply some of the techniques to a simulated pharmaceutical case study as well as your own projects.

Therefore, you are encouraged to bring a current real project you are involved in or will be working on to which you can apply some of the concepts and techniques. There is no need to disclose any confidential information about your project.

Why you should attend

This interactive course will:

Provide you with an In-depth Understanding of Project Management Tools and Techniques to Use in the Bio/Pharma Industry

Enable you to Incorporate the Project Management Processes into Everyday Working Practices and in your Current Projects

Understand How to Blend Together Both the Technical Aspects of Project Management and the Essential Interpersonal Skills

Examine the Competencies Appropriate for an Effective Project Manager

Share Best Practice Project Management Approaches

Discuss How to get the Best Results in a Project Team Environment

Who Should Attend:

Drug or Device Development

Project Management

Project Management Office

Clinical Research/Clinical Operations/Clinical Trials

Medical Affairs

Quality Assurance

Regulatory Affairs

Pharmacovigilance

IT

Data Management

Biostatistics

Pre-Clinical Development

Manufacturing

Marketing

Study Sites

Research Institutions and academic research

Regulatory Authorities

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c58xv6/two_day_project?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005769/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Pharmaceuticals