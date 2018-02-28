Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the major principles of green chemistry. Green chemistry is a comparatively new idea, which gained traction in the business and regulatory communities as a natural progression of pollution prevention initiatives.

Chemicals are usually looked upon as harmful in the present world. People are worried about environmental safety and health issues that are brought about by toxic chemicals. Green chemistry helps in developing chemical processes and earth-friendly products that will prevent pollution. It also helps in creating alternatives to hazardous substances that we use as our source materials.

According to the chemical industry experts at Infiniti, "The concept of green chemistry has gained acceptance as it helps reduce the impact of harmful chemicals on human health and the environment."

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company presenting market insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the major principles of green chemistry.

Major principles of green chemistry

Prevention: The saying 'prevention is better than cure' applies to the chemical industry as well. It is essential to building processes that will help in reducing and cleaning up waste materials to meet sustainability goals.

The saying 'prevention is better than cure' applies to the chemical industry as well. It is essential to building processes that will help in reducing and cleaning up waste materials to meet sustainability goals. Atom economy: Chemicals are the result of reactions at an atomic level. The efficiency of the reaction can be increased by finding out the atoms that are merged into the final product and the atoms that are wasted. Manufacturers need to assess the atom economy percentage, which can be calculated by examining the formula weight of atom utilized and all other reactants.

Chemicals are the result of reactions at an atomic level. The efficiency of the reaction can be increased by finding out the atoms that are merged into the final product and the atoms that are wasted. Manufacturers need to assess the atom economy percentage, which can be calculated by examining the formula weight of atom utilized and all other reactants. Less hazardous chemical syntheses: According to this principle, synthetic methods should be used wherever possible since they possess little or no toxins that affect the environment or human health. Chemists usually work with highly toxic substances that have no substitute. This a major reason why the chemical industry players may face difficulty in implementing the green chemistry principle.

According to this principle, synthetic methods should be used wherever possible since they possess little or no toxins that affect the environment or human health. Chemists usually work with highly toxic substances that have no substitute. This a major reason why the chemical industry players may face difficulty in implementing the green chemistry principle.

