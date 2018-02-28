sprite-preloader
21,87 Euro
-0,68 %
WKN: 677102 ISIN: BMG9456A1009 
28.02.2018
Golar LNG Dividend information

Reference is made to the fourth quarter 2017 report released on February 28, 2018. Golar LNG has declared a total dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on or about April 4, 2018. The record date will be March 14, 2018.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
28 February, 2018




Source: Golar LNG via Globenewswire

