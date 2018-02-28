Golar LNG Dividend information

Reference is made to the fourth quarter 2017 report released on February 28, 2018. Golar LNG has declared a total dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on or about April 4, 2018. The record date will be March 14, 2018.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

28 February, 2018





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Golar LNG via Globenewswire

