Topics to be covered will include:

An Introduction to ICH EU RMPs Production Maintenance

Documentation to be Supplied to Regulatory Authorities the process for RMPs

The EU Templates their Completion Generic and Innovator Products

RMPs in other Countries

Practical Completion of Sections I III

Practical Completion of Sections IV VI

Practical Completion of Annexes

Why you should attend

The new Pharmacovigilance Legislation of 2012 now requires companies to provide Risk Management Plans (RMPs) and assessments for all new products whether those products are generic products or new chemical entities. If these are not done correctly this can delay both licensure and sales and damage the Company ability to maximise its products. Maintenance of the RMPs also is an important aspect for maintaining the licence, compliance and these are reviewed in Regulatory Inspections. Can you afford not to get this right?

Who Should Attend:

This course will be relevant for anyone requiring a comprehensive overview of the Pharmacovigilance function and duties. It may be of particular interest to those who are responsible in Pharmacovigilance for any safety assessments and writing such plans including any Medical Directors who approve such plans. Those who work with pharmacovigilance, e.g. Regulatory Affairs, Clinical, Sales Marketing, Legal, Commercial and Quality and EU QP PVs that must sign off such documents.

