Vonage Earns Frost & Sullivan's Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for Its Robust UCaaS and CPaaS Solutions

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Communications Applications and Platforms as a Service Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Vonage with the North American Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for its comprehensive portfolio of solutions that offer both unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and communications platform as a service (CPaaS) capabilities via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, combined with extensive third-party solution integrations.

"By integrating unified communications capabilities with contextual communications embedded into website, productivity and vertical software via APIs, Vonage is positioned to drive better business outcomes for its customers," said Elka Popova, Frost & Sullivan VP and Senior Fellow. "Using cloud communications in this way can lead to accelerated decision making, enhanced employee productivity, increased speed to market, improved customer satisfaction and increased profitability for businesses."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that leverages competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning and customer satisfaction.

Vonage stands out among competitors for its visionary approach to providing customers flexible, strategic and innovative options for consuming communications functionality.

Vonage has fueled its success within the UCaaS and CPaaS markets by identifying unmet customer needs, pursuing strategic acquisitions and partnerships, and changing the way its customers do business through the fusion of these end-to-end cloud capabilities:

Feature-rich and cost-effective UCaaS offerings to meet diverse technology requirements across a broad customer spectrum;

Ability to address customer need for communications integration with third-party software to enhance the user experience; and

Enhanced customer engagement through flexible CPaaS services by embedding voice, messaging and chat capabilities into web and mobile apps to deliver highly customized business outcomes.

Overall, Vonage's competitive strategy has helped it capitalize on growth opportunities in new markets and successfully reposition itself to better address evolving industry trends and the digital transformation needs of its customers.

"Vonage is honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan with an industry Leadership Award for the fourth consecutive year," said Alan Masarek, Vonage CEO. "This award is a reflection of how Vonage provides businesses with technology that is not only changing how businesses connect with their employees and customers, but enabling them to use communications to run their businesses better."

"Frost & Sullivan's independent analysis shows Vonage solutions provide compelling price/performance value with solutions tailored to small and mid-sized business, as well as large enterprises with hundreds to thousands of users," said Popova.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) is redefining business communications. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies communicate to create better business outcomes. Our unique cloud communications platform brings together a robust unified communications solution with the agility of embedded, contextual communications APIs. This powerful combination enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. Vonage is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

