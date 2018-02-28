Daniel Bonner Joins Wunderman As Global Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Wunderman, the leading digital agency, announced today that celebrated creative director Daniel Bonner has joined as its global chief creative officer. Bonner will shape Wunderman's creative vision in a rapidly changing market, lead the network's creative teams across 200 offices in 70 countries and oversee its work for clients which include BT Group, Microsoft, Shell and T-Mobile. Bonner, who begins his new role on March 5th, will become a member of Wunderman's executive leadership team, reporting in to global CEO Mark Read. He will be based in London.

With over 20 years of experience in digital marketing, advertising, consulting, creativity and technology, Bonner has played an instrumental role in helping many of the world's leading brands successfully navigate the complex challenges of marketing in the digital age. He joins Wunderman from SapientRazorfish where he was the global chief creative officer and part of the agency's executive leadership team. While there, Bonner led key digital transformation client engagements and new business initiatives worldwide that culminated in a 300% increase in excellence and innovation award wins as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in increased revenue. His work at SapientRazorfish included global brands including Audi, McDonalds, Mercedes Benz, Nike and Unilever.

Prior to SapientRazorfish, Bonner spent 14 years as chief creative officer of AKQA in Europe where he worked with clients including BMW, Diageo, Microsoft, Orange and Samsung. One of the agency's earliest employees, Bonner was tasked with helping to grow and lead AKQA's creative capabilities in the UK and Europe and managing the more than 200 creative people in those regions. In his time there, Bonner led AKQA to 12 Agency of the Year accolades and was instrumental in driving the agency's significant new business win rate.

As one of the world's most awarded creative directors, Bonner has regularly been recognized for his contributions to both creativity and innovation. A firm believer that creativity is the most sustainable source of competitive advantage, Bonner has dedicated his career to producing and developing best practice initiatives for creativity. He has won numerous creative awards and is a sought-after juror at global industry events including Cannes Lions, The One Show, and Clios.

"We are delighted to have a creative leader of Daniel's caliber and reputation joins us as our Global Chief Creative Officer,"said Wunderman's Global CEO Mark Read."As we continue to build Wunderman for the future, creativity must be at its heart because ideas and innovation drive success with consumers and growth for our clients. It's what differentiates us from our more process-driven competition."

Daniel Bonner added:"I am genuinely in awe of what Wunderman has to offer. There are a lot of data and technology skeptics in the creative world but I believe data and technology are hugely exciting catalysts for what creativity can be. With Wunderman's expansive global capabilities, we truly have no limits for what we can achieve for our clients and I am very much looking forward to the great work we are about to do together."

Bonner replaces Lincoln Bjorkman who held the global chief creative officer role since 2013 and who has decided to explore new opportunities.

