Instrument Cluster Market Worth 10.72 Billion USD by 2023

According to the research report on "Instrument Cluster Market by Application (Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial, Two-wheeler, Agriculture, Off-highway), Technology (Analog, Hybrid, Digital), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the instrument cluster market, the overall market is estimated to be worth USD 9.02 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.72 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2018 and 2023. Increasing vehicle production worldwide and stringent government regulations for vehicle and passenger safety across the globe are the major drivers for the growth of the instrument cluster market.

Hybrid instrument cluster expected to hold a major share during the forecast period

Hybrid instrument cluster led the market in 2017. Hybrid instrument clusters are used in various vehicles, such as two-wheelers, passenger cars, buses and coaches, among others. The increasing adoption of hybrid instrument clusters for passenger cars and commercial vehicles is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles will simultaneously increase the demand for hybrid instrument clusters.

Two-wheeler expected to grow at a high CAGR between 2018 and 2023

Two-wheeler is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is the leading two-wheeler market, with the major demand driven by China and India. Globally, India was the leading country in 2016-17 for the sales of two-wheelers (17.7 million units), followed by China (Source: Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and China Association of Automobile Manufacturers). Factors such as large middle-class population, young population, launches of new models, increase in per capita income, and changing lifestyles increase the consumption tendency of customers, thus acting as driving factors for increased buying preference for passenger cars and two-wheelers. Greater fuel efficiency is also one of the major factors that affect consumer purchase decision. This will compel leading companies across two-wheelers segment to focus on delivering performance-oriented vehicles.

APAC expected to hold a major share of instrument cluster market between 2018 and 2023

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the instrument cluster market during the forecast period. In APAC, China is expected to be the major contributor for the instrument cluster market between 2018 and 2023. This is due to the increasing sales of different types of vehicles such as passenger cars, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. The automotive industry in Asia Pacific has been very dynamic over the past few years, owing to changing consumer preferences, rapid urbanization, increasing per capita income of the middle-class population, and low vehicle cost. The region is known for producing compact and cost-effective cars and comprises some of the fastest-developing economies of the world, including China and India.

Major players profiled in the instrument cluster market report are Continental (Germany), DENSO (Japan), Visteon (US), Nippon Seiki (Japan), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Aptiv (UK), Calsonic Kansei (Japan), Pricol (India), Robert Bosch (Germany), and Yazaki (Japan). The report also includes profiles of companies such as Alpine Electronics (Japan), Cypress Semiconductor (US), Dongfeng Electronic Technology (China), JP Minda (India), Luxoft (Switzerland), Mini Meters Manufacturing (India), NVIDIA (US), Panasonic Automotive (Germany), Parker Hannifin (US), and Stoneridge (US).

