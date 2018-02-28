Snupit Attended My Business Expo: South Africa 2018 on February 21 and 22

The Team from Snupit Enjoyed Taking Part in Africa's Biggest Event for Entrepreneurs and Businesses

PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Snupit's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Avinash Samlall, is pleased to announce that his company just took part in My Business Expo: South Africa 2018. The event, which was on February 21 and 22, was hosted by World Famous Events in association with the NSBC and was held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

To learn more about Snupit and the services that they offer, please visit https://www.snupit.co.za/.

Snupit was one of about 250 exhibitors who took part in the event, which was described as Africa's largest business expo, networking event and conference for those who are devoted to growing or starting a business.

My Business Expo: South Africa 2018 also featured about 100 seminars and sessions led by speakers, thought leaders business and industry experts. In addition to having the chance to attend these educational workshops, the opportunity for networking at the expo was outstanding. The team from Snupit had the chance to meet with thousands of business owners and budding entrepreneurs.

"We were very excited to attend the expo," Samlall said, adding that more than 25,000 delegates were present.

"It was an amazing platform for world-class networking. At Snupit we always stay on the forefront of our industry. Our attendance here was the perfect example of this commitment."

By being part of this event, Snupit will continue on its amazing journey, Samlall noted, and broadcast its commitment to stay on top of incredible ideas, latest trends, and cutting-edge solutions.

Attending the expo also made sense from a basic business standpoint, since exhibiting is among the most effective, efficient and successful marketing activities available to a business or entrepreneur. Attendance at such an event is a great way to network smartly and open up one's business to amazing opportunities.

As Samlall remarked about the expo, "This was the most successful show of its kind in Africa. And since that's the kind of description we like for Snupit, we were definitely proud to be a part of it."

About Snupit:

Founded in 2012, Snupit is an online service that connects customers who need to get things done with the best South African professionals who can help. From builders and painters to DSTV Installers and accountants, Snupit helps thousands of customers find the right professional for their project in over 300 categories. The service was created by Snupit's founder after he couldn't find a reliable and trusted building contractor to renovate their offices after searching for several days. Today, Snupit has 2 million monthly users and has 350,000 local professionals and businesses listed. Learn more about Snupit at www.snupit.co.za.

Contact:

Avinash Samlall

press@snupit.co.za

086 000 4500

SOURCE: Snupit