The "Patent Protection for Software-Related Inventions in Europe and the USA" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An intensive update on patent protection for software-related inventions covering all the major developments in European patent law in particular GUI inventions and mixed' inventions with both patentable and non-patentable subject matter
Topics to be covered in this seminar
- Recent decisions from the EPO and the US impacting patents on software and computer technologies
- Procedures and pitfalls in the fields of computer-implemented inventions in Europe and the US
- Latest US strategies post-Alice and under the USPTO's most recent guidelines
- Global drafting and prosecution tactics for these technologies
Why you should attend
- Learn about development strategies impacting software patents
- Find out about the major developments in European patent law, in particular GUI inventions and mixed' inventions with both patentable and non-patentable subject-matter
- Learn about recent US case law impacting software patents in the US
- Understand and exploit the differences between the United States and Europe on the scope of available patent protection
- Learn tactics for US practice and the latest US strategies in dealing with obviousness and the rise of indefiniteness and written description issues
- Complete case-studies on claim drafting, illustrating how to avoid pitfalls
- Join the ongoing public debate about whether patent protection should be available for software-related and business-related inventions
Who Should Attend:
- Patent attorneys (both from private practice and industry)
- In-house patent and general counsel
- Chief information officers
- Chief technology officers
- Business development and technology professionals
