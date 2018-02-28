The "Patent Protection for Software-Related Inventions in Europe and the USA" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An intensive update on patent protection for software-related inventions covering all the major developments in European patent law in particular GUI inventions and mixed' inventions with both patentable and non-patentable subject matter

Topics to be covered in this seminar

Recent decisions from the EPO and the US impacting patents on software and computer technologies

Procedures and pitfalls in the fields of computer-implemented inventions in Europe and the US

Latest US strategies post-Alice and under the USPTO's most recent guidelines

Global drafting and prosecution tactics for these technologies

Why you should attend

Learn about development strategies impacting software patents

Find out about the major developments in European patent law, in particular GUI inventions and mixed' inventions with both patentable and non-patentable subject-matter

Learn about recent US case law impacting software patents in the US

Understand and exploit the differences between the United States and Europe on the scope of available patent protection

Learn tactics for US practice and the latest US strategies in dealing with obviousness and the rise of indefiniteness and written description issues

Complete case-studies on claim drafting, illustrating how to avoid pitfalls

Join the ongoing public debate about whether patent protection should be available for software-related and business-related inventions

Who Should Attend:

Patent attorneys (both from private practice and industry)

In-house patent and general counsel

Chief information officers

Chief technology officers

Business development and technology professionals

