The "The Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive four-day programme uses up-to-date MBA thinking and techniques to focus on the real and challenging issues that are confronting today's in-house legal departments.

The expert trainers from a legal and business background will share with participants their own experiences from working as in-house lawyers and business managers. They will refer to and explore up-to-the-minute management and leadership methodologies and techniques. This programme also offers a unique opportunity to share existing best practice and establish industry-wide norms with colleagues from different organisations and countries.

What are the objectives of this course?

As a result of attending this programme, you will be able to:

Engage with business colleagues when strategic choices are being made

Review the role and strategy of the in-house legal function

Define and demonstrate the rationale and value of the legal department to the rest of the organisation

Achieve better outcomes by applying project management techniques

Mobilise more effective teamwork within and outside the legal team

Participate more confidently in discussions involving financial analysis

Withstand cost cutting pressures by highlighting coherent resource priorities

Establish strong working relationships with business colleagues in order to influence behaviour and attitudes towards legal issues

Manage and lead the in-house legal team to high performance

Access and enhance core leadership management techniques in the context of effective change management

Pursue the best remuneration options with external law firms and gain value for money from their services

Examine and understand how successful Heads of Legal have applied a commercial and strategic focus to achieve results

Measure and boost the performance of the legal team through valuable assessment and coaching

Who Should Attend:

Heads of legal departments

Legal affairs directors and managers

Senior corporate counsel and advisors

Legal departments CEOs

Key corporate law team members

Private practice lawyers seeking a switch to an in-house role

