Electrolux Publishes Annual Report for 2017

Electrolux Annual Report for 2017 has been published on the Group's website as of today.

The Annual Report describes Electrolux operations, strategy and financial development and is available to download on www.electroluxgroup.com/annualreport2017. This is the first Annual Report centered on Electrolux updated strategic framework, including the business model for best-in-class consumer experiences and the path to profitable growth.

The online version of the report, http://www.electroluxgroup.com/annualreview2017, includes further in-depth reading and cases about how Electrolux executed its strategy, and a video with comments by CEO Jonas Samuelson about the main highlights of 2017:

"This was a really significant year for Electrolux for a couple of reasons: We're proud that we reached our 6% operating margin target through a lot of hard work, strong focus and great cost efficiency. Secondly, we took the next step in describing our purpose - to shape living for the better - which gives us a lot of energy and direction for the future," Samuelson said.

The printed version will be distributed to shareholders that have requested the report in mid-March. It can also be ordered on www.electroluxgroup.com/order-printed-publications.

