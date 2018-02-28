DOC RI Joins UN FAO in Developing Food Security and Agricultural Development Outlook for Central Asia

BERLIN, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute (DOC-RI) has signed in February 2018 an agreement with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) under which DOC-RI will formulate a Policy Paper on Scenario Building for Food and Agriculture Development in 7 countries covered by FAO Sub-regional Office in Ankara (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).

Says Vladimir Popov, Research Director at DOC RI, who oversees the project: "DOC RI's role will be to coordinate data collection andanalysis, and then to develop methodology for forecasts of agricultural development, as well as possible scenarios for the development of agriculture and food security in the region".

With the population exceeding 200 mln by 2030, the region would need to address in an integrated way many challenges associated with sustainable development. Though the share of agriculture in GDP countries has been steadily declining in the countries of the region (from almost 20% in 1990 to less than 8% in 2017), the sector still plays a critical role both for employment and livelihood of the majority of population. Moreover, investment in agriculture could generate broader and longer term cross-sectoral and cross-country positive spill-overs, triggering more inclusive economic growth, reducing poverty, narrowing income disparities, improving food security and delivering environmental benefits.

The joint project is due to launch in March 2018 and the Policy Paper is to be presented by May 2018.

Dialogue of Civilizations is a research institute whose mission is to promote mutual understanding, inclusive development and equitable dialogue. It seeks to develop policy proposals based on scientific research that address key challenges faced by the international community, from infrastructure underdevelopment and economic inequality to civilisation and religious tensions and conflicts.

